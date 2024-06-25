AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 16,547 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,797,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

