6,850 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

