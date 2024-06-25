Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 6,484 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 619.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.