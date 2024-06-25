Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 27,340 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 103,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 12,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

