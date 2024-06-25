AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

BITQ stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.21. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

About Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

