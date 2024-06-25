AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $349,000 in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBUX opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

