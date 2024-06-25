27,165 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PPL by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

