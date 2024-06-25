Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 7,625 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,625 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

