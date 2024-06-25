Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

