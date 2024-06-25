Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $693,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

FE opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

