26,424 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 784,590 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 668,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 620,528 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

