Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 602.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,818 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,628,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 500,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

