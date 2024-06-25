Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 30,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 86,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after buying an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 622,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 22,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $447.67 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $452.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

