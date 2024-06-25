Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 419,957 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,489,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,957 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 13.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 131,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 895,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,188,000 after acquiring an additional 237,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

