Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $155,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 47,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $447.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $452.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

