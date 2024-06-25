Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

