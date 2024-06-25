Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $447.67 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $452.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

