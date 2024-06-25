Trust Co of the South Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co of the South cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,232,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,181.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,094 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $447.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $452.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

