Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.