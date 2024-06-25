AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.56. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

