AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 88,901 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,901 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

