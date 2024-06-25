Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (YZCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on August 9th

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2619 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 27th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.