Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CJ opened at C$6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. Corporate insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

