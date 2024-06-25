Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on July 12th

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
LON:FTF opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.52. The company has a market cap of £168.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of -0.04. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 64 ($0.81).
About Foresight Enterprise VCT
Featured Articles
