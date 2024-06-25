TravelSky Technology Limited (TSYHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1787 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
TravelSky Technology stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. TravelSky Technology has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.41.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
