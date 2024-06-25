Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,535 ($44.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,490.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,428.94. Caledonia Investments has a one year low of GBX 3,110 ($39.45) and a one year high of GBX 3,700 ($46.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.07), for a total value of £278,057.78 ($352,730.91). In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($44.97), for a total transaction of £157,078.95 ($199,262.91). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($352,730.91). Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

