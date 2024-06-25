Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.73 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.55. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.20 ($2.29).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £8,974.78 ($11,384.98). Corporate insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

