Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 15th

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDE opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 63.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

