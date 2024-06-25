Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,292 shares of company stock valued at $342,852. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

