Enel SpA Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1248 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel Price Performance

ENLAY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enel will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

