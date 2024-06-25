Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the bank on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

