Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:FITBP opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
