Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
