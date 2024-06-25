Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $908.11 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00010070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $908.11 million and approximately $42.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,265.65 or 0.99989713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00079218 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,176,700 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,172,542.40618098 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.16783509 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $47,283,937.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

