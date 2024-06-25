Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.55 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00010731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $99.55 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,139,912 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

