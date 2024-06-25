AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $211.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $217.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

