Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

