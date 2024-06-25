AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after buying an additional 366,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,675,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after buying an additional 215,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.1 %

BTI opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

