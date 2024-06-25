AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1,701.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

