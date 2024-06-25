AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

