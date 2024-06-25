AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

