AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,012 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

