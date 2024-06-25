CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

