CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

