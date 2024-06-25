Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

