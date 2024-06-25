Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

