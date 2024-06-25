CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.