Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Monero has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $53.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $163.87 or 0.00267447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.00623497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00115592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00073004 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

