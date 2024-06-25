Cardano Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.98 billion and $355.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.79 or 0.05506250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,743,165,751 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

