Critical Analysis: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SunCoke Energy and Metallus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Metallus.

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 2.97% 9.48% 3.69% Metallus 5.81% 13.06% 8.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Metallus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $2.06 billion 0.39 $57.50 million $0.71 13.52 Metallus $1.36 billion 0.66 $69.40 million $1.68 12.15

Metallus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunCoke Energy. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metallus beats SunCoke Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

